Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Trading 7.6% Higher

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) shares traded up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94. 42,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,140,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $560.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 253,642 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $4,172,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 125,041 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

