Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 53,482 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. Analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

