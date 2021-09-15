Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,355 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Regency Centers by 1.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 19.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $69.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

