NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NewMarket by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 2,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NewMarket stock opened at $323.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.50 and a 200-day moving average of $347.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

