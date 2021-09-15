Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,380 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,363,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after acquiring an additional 277,599 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 365,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.80.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

