Short Interest in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Grows By 4,258.9%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 858,700 shares, a growth of 4,258.9% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTAC. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,075,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,143,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,520,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTAC opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. MedTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

