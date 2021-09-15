Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AWCMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup downgraded Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

AWCMY opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. Alumina has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Alumina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

