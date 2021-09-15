Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.63

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 12646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,629 shares of company stock valued at $15,637,552. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

