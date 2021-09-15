CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,458,500 shares, a growth of 3,191.7% from the August 15th total of 348,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,349,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBD Life Sciences stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. CBD Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

CBD Life Sciences, Inc focuses on identifying, evaluating and acquiring undervalued opportunities with the objective of increasing shareholder value. The company was founded on December 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

