Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 99,334 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 823.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Investar were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Investar by 53.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 30.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 63.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Investar stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $219.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98. Investar Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

