Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 2,293.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.56% of West Bancorporation worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 47.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in West Bancorporation by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 55,513 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 15.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $478.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,362.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,007. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

