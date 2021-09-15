Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 81.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,770 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,801 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,568,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $978,150 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

