Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,559 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

