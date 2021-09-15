James J. Lerner Sells 41,012 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $224,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James J. Lerner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $808,605.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Quantum by 18.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum by 49.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 281,692 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 34.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after buying an additional 663,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 7.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,036,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 137,679 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

