Ansbert Gadicke Sells 38,028 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,101,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,785 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $989,097.40.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28.
ITOS opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
