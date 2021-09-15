Ansbert Gadicke Sells 38,028 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,101,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,785 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $989,097.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28.

ITOS opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

