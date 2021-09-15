Robert P. Rozek Sells 10,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $757,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE KFY opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average is $66.74. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,552 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after acquiring an additional 528,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,079,000 after acquiring an additional 382,043 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 46.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 202,916 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after acquiring an additional 175,122 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

