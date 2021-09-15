Michael Rapp Purchases 30,450 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Director Michael Rapp acquired 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $553,885.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 799,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,549,562.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Rapp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immunome alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Rapp acquired 25,962 shares of Immunome stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $518,201.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Immunome, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $263.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMNM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.