Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) versus CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Critical Review

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and CureVac’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals $90,000.00 1,975.51 -$51.34 million ($1.90) -2.27 CureVac $55.83 million 203.38 -$147.50 million ($1.12) -54.24

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CureVac. CureVac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and CureVac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.17% -40.84% CureVac N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and CureVac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 CureVac 1 1 3 0 2.40

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $10.56, indicating a potential upside of 145.07%. CureVac has a consensus target price of $73.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.71%. Given Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CureVac.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of CureVac shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals beats CureVac on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery. The company was founded by Audra L. Stinchcomb on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, PA.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza. The company also develops RNA-based cancer immunotherapies, including CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating cutaneous melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck; and CV9202 (BI 1361849), a self-adjuvanting mRNA vaccine that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer, as well as tumor associated antigens and shared neo-antigens. In addition, it is developing protein-based therapies for Cas9 gene-editing, ocular diseases, and lung respiratory diseases, as well as therapeutic antibodies. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

