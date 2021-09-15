Financial Contrast: Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) versus Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aqua Power Systems and Black Hills, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Hills 0 2 4 0 2.67

Black Hills has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Black Hills’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Black Hills shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Black Hills’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Hills $1.70 billion 2.53 $227.61 million $3.73 18.16

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 6.06, suggesting that its share price is 506% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Hills has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Black Hills 12.78% 8.73% 2.82%

Summary

Black Hills beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas Utilities segment conducts natural gas utility operations through the Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries. The Power Generation segment produces electric power from its generating plants and sells the electric capacity and energy. The Mining segment comprises of the production and sale of coal to site, mine-mouth power generation facilities. The Corporate and Other segment covers unallocated corporate expenses that support its operating segments. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Rapid City, SD.

