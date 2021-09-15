Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $615.00 at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price upped by Barclays from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $504.72.

PANW opened at $484.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $495.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

