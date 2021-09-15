Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $796,000 Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,609,000 after acquiring an additional 152,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HHC opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 1.52.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 150,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

