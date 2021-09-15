Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $822,000 Holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of GRCL opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $33.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

