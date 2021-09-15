Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHRS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 642.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 114,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000.

Several research firms have commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

