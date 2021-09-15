Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 33.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 213,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.