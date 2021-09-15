Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,520 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 96.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 57,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,581,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 1.22. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

