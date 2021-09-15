Arizona State Retirement System Invests $231,000 in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Franchise Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 669.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 70,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 372.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FRG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.