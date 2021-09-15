Arizona State Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 75.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 23.7% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SLP opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.10 million, a PE ratio of 76.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,656 shares of company stock worth $1,988,472. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

