Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $230,000. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

HTLD stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.