1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CFO Sells $1,608,000.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLWS. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com ?, 1-800-Baskets.com ?, Cheryl’s Cookies ?, Harry & David ?, PersonalizationMall.com ?, Shari’s Berries ?, FruitBouquets.com ?, Moose Munch ?, The Popcorn Factory ?, Wolferman’s Bakery ?, Stock Yards ? and Simply Chocolate ?.

