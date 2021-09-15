1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CFO Sells $1,608,000.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of FLWS stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $39.61.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FLWS. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com ?, 1-800-Baskets.com ?, Cheryl’s Cookies ?, Harry & David ?, PersonalizationMall.com ?, Shari’s Berries ?, FruitBouquets.com ?, Moose Munch ?, The Popcorn Factory ?, Wolferman’s Bakery ?, Stock Yards ? and Simply Chocolate ?.
