$3.04 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $12.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,197,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 47.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $11,136,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPO opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.54. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

