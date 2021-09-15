Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GBCI opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.56. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

