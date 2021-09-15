Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,170 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 162,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 156.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PZZA opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.69. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $132.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -150.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PZZA. Stephens increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

