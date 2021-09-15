Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,337,925 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.80 and a beta of 0.70. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $154.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

