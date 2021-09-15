Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 237,316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAMG. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 176.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

SAMG opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

