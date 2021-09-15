Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $683,000 Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,944 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $26,982,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after buying an additional 508,081 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 29.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,626,000 after buying an additional 226,208 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRGS opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

