Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Erin Thomas Morton Sells 132,287 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Erin Thomas Morton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Switch alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $405,584.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Erin Thomas Morton sold 75,675 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,608,850.50.

On Monday, June 21st, Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00.

SWCH opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 0.75. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Switch by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,923,000 after buying an additional 367,871 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Switch by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after buying an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Switch by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,886,000 after buying an additional 510,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Switch by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,794,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,539,000 after buying an additional 750,688 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,128,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.