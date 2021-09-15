Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 13,889 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total value of $39,948,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29.

On Monday, August 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,868.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,761.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2,467.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

