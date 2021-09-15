Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€76.00” Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €76.00 ($89.41) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.29 ($83.87).

ETR:LXS opened at €64.32 ($75.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is €60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €61.53. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

