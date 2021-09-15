Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.69

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 34383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.81.

The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

