Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21. 132,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,906,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Several research firms have commented on TME. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

