Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) fell 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $120.00 and last traded at $120.00. 3,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 529,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.25.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $389,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $2,577,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,706 shares of company stock valued at $17,644,698 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 62.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 562.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.