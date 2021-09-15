RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) were down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 16.51 and last traded at 16.73. Approximately 43,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,706,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.