Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Trading 7% Higher

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. Approximately 7,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 729,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGM. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.61.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,313,795. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.