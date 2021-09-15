Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,700 shares, an increase of 8,148.9% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $14,657,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,545,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 96,191 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,476,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter.

PIE opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

