Short Interest in Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Rises By 6,287.5%

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 6,287.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,881,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AZFL opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Amazonas Florestal has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Amazonas Florestal alerts:

About Amazonas Florestal

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. engages in timber activities. It operates in Brazil forest. The company was founded on December 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Amazonas Florestal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazonas Florestal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.