Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Up 10,100.0% in August

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 10,100.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYPMF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Tyro Payments has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

