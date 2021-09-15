New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $962,000 Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $78.05 and a one year high of $142.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.