New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $999,000 in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ZTO opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

