New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSEY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Diversey by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

