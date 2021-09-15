Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHIQ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of CHIQ opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. Global X China Consumer ETF has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

